Mamata Banerjee Meets Protesting Doctors, Promises Justice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with protesting doctors at Swasthya Bhawan, ensuring their demands will be addressed. She emphasized her commitment to resolving the issue and urged doctors to resume work. Security measures have been heightened amid ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:21 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake, Kolkata, to address the ongoing sit-in protest by doctors. Banerjee assured the protesting doctors that their demands would be thoroughly examined and action would be taken against those found guilty.

Addressing the protestors, Banerjee expressed her empathy, recounting her own struggles as a student leader. She acknowledged their grievances and reiterated that the state government would not take any action against the protesting doctors. Banerjee also urged them to return to work, noting that efforts to improve hospital infrastructure and security are underway.

Security measures have been intensified, with Kolkata Police installing CCTV cameras at the protest site and surrounding areas. This comes as junior doctors continued their protest, demanding enhanced safety measures at medical institutions, despite a Supreme Court deadline to resume work.

On September 13, junior doctors in Kolkata criticized Banerjee for rejecting their request to live telecast a meeting and expressed frustration over being asked to leave electronic gadgets outside, preventing them from recording the proceedings.

The protests follow the tragic incident on August 9, where a second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

