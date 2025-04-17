Shahjahanpur Health Department: Uncovering a Rs 100 Crore Scam
A probe led by Chief Development Officer Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar has revealed a Rs 100 crore scam within Shahjahanpur's health department, involving inflated purchases and non-existent facilities. The district magistrate has recommended a state-level investigation against eight officials in connection with the fraud.
- Country:
- India
An investigation into the Shahjahanpur health department has exposed an alleged Rs 100 crore scam, prompting a call for a state-level probe. The district magistrate initiated the inquiry following reports of irregularities.
Chief Development Officer Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar led the probe, discovering inflated purchase prices and nonexistent facilities. Her findings reportedly led to the formation of a four-member investigative panel.
Authorities have sealed warehouses with excessive medical supplies, revealing a scam potentially spanning more than three years and involving several top officials. Only a dozen files have been reviewed so far, with substantial irregularities already visible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
