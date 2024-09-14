Nation Mourns the Loss of CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal paid his last respects to CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday, honoring his legacy as a selfless public servant who 'gave their lives for others.' Sibal remarked that unlike most politicians driven by ambition, Yechury dedicated himself to the public's welfare, fully aware he might never attain power.

Sibal recalled Yechury as a cherished friend and a captivating presence in Parliament, commending his extensive knowledge and empathy for ordinary citizens. He labeled Yechury's passing a significant national loss. Earlier, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to Yechury at the CPI office.

Prominent Congress figures such as Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, and Rajeev Shukla, along with numerous CPI (M) leaders and members, gathered at the party's Delhi office to honor Yechury. The late leader's remains were transported from his Vasant Kunj residence to the CPI(M) office. Yechury succumbed to a respiratory infection on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital.

Kerala Minister P Rajeev commented that Yechury's demise leaves a considerable void in national politics. Serving alongside Yechury as Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha, Rajeev praised him as a unifying figure within the party. Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda also paid floral tributes, noting Yechury's ability to maintain relationships across ideological divides.

