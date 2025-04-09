Slovak President Lauds India's Technological Advancements

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini commended India's swift progress in digitisation and leadership in Artificial Intelligence during his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. The leaders highlighted the importance of equitable technology distribution and ethical AI development, asserting India's global influence in these fields.

Pellegrini acknowledged India's instrumental role in launching Slovakia's first satellite, skCUBE, in 2017 and noted the growing trade relationship between the two nations, now reaching nearly 1.3 billion Euros. He praised India's admiration-worthy modernisation efforts and expressed pleasure at the increasing interest of Indian businesses in Slovakia.

The talks between the presidents underscored a mutual commitment to leveraging technological advancements for societal benefit, ensuring no citizen is left behind regardless of their social standing, and highlighted the shared value placed on ethical AI practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)