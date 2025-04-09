Interglobe and Accor Set to Triple Hotel Presence with Bold Expansion

Interglobe and its French partner Accor have announced a significant expansion in their hotel portfolio in India, aiming to increase the number of hotels to 300 over the next five years, up from the current 71.

The expansion strategy relies on an asset-light approach, where local entrepreneurs will invest through management contracts under various brand names, allowing the joint venture to increase its presence without substantial capital investment.

Additionally, the partnership seeks to streamline operations by uniting multiple joint ventures under one umbrella and investing in the budget hotel chain Treebo, which would bring their combined portfolio to over 30,000 rooms, making them a prominent player in India's hospitality sector.

