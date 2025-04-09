Left Menu

Interglobe and Accor Set to Triple Hotel Presence with Bold Expansion

Interglobe and Accor aim to triple their hotel portfolio in India to 300 within five years. They plan an asset-light expansion using management contracts with local investors. The partnership will also merge previous ventures and invest in budget chain Treebo, positioning as a leading Indian hospitality entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:59 IST
Interglobe and Accor Set to Triple Hotel Presence with Bold Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Interglobe and its French partner Accor have announced a significant expansion in their hotel portfolio in India, aiming to increase the number of hotels to 300 over the next five years, up from the current 71.

The expansion strategy relies on an asset-light approach, where local entrepreneurs will invest through management contracts under various brand names, allowing the joint venture to increase its presence without substantial capital investment.

Additionally, the partnership seeks to streamline operations by uniting multiple joint ventures under one umbrella and investing in the budget hotel chain Treebo, which would bring their combined portfolio to over 30,000 rooms, making them a prominent player in India's hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025