Reviving Congress: A New Dawn for Gujarat

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) session saw the adoption of a pivotal resolution aimed at reclaiming political power in Gujarat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has governed the state since 1995. The resolution, titled 'Why Congress is needed in Gujarat', reflects the party's long-term vision of achieving 'Nutan Gujarat, Nutan Congress'.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that it's the first such state-specific resolution in the Congress party's 140-year history. During the session, Ramesh pointed out that Gujarat's development has lagged under BJP rule, further stating the party's aim to rectify this by focusing on social justice and economic reform.

The resolution outlines various promises, including conducting a caste survey and ensuring justice for marginalized groups. Additionally, it commits to land allotment for farm laborers, legal assurances for Minimum Support Price (MSP), and revamping the state's industrial sector, which Congress claims to have originally established.

(With inputs from agencies.)