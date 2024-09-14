Left Menu

Brazil Curbs Illegal Gold Mining in Yanomami Reservation

Brazil has significantly reduced illegal gold mining in the Yanomami reservation in the Amazon. The operation, led by Nilton Tubino under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has also tackled a humanitarian crisis of disease and malnutrition among the Yanomami people. However, ongoing efforts are needed to fully eliminate mining operations and their supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:30 IST
Brazil Curbs Illegal Gold Mining in Yanomami Reservation

Brazil has made significant strides in curbing the illegal gold rush that saw thousands of wildcat miners invade the Yanomami reservation in the Amazon rainforest, resulting in a humanitarian crisis marked by disease and malnutrition. The man leading the crackdown, Nilton Tubino, confirmed the progress in an interview with Reuters.

The Yanomami, the largest Indigenous group in South America living in isolation, have started reverting to their traditional lifestyle of farming and hunting, according to Tubino. He oversees the government office established by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to coordinate police, military, environmental, and health efforts across this vast Amazonian reservation.

Tubino detailed the extensive measures taken: destruction of mining camps, dynamiting clandestine airstrips, and seizing sizeable quantities of equipment and fuel. Despite these advances, challenges remain as miners continue to infiltrate the area. Tubino emphasized the need for ongoing actions to dismantle the supply chains that sustain these illegal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024