Brazil Curbs Illegal Gold Mining in Yanomami Reservation

Brazil has made significant strides in curbing the illegal gold rush that saw thousands of wildcat miners invade the Yanomami reservation in the Amazon rainforest, resulting in a humanitarian crisis marked by disease and malnutrition. The man leading the crackdown, Nilton Tubino, confirmed the progress in an interview with Reuters.

The Yanomami, the largest Indigenous group in South America living in isolation, have started reverting to their traditional lifestyle of farming and hunting, according to Tubino. He oversees the government office established by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to coordinate police, military, environmental, and health efforts across this vast Amazonian reservation.

Tubino detailed the extensive measures taken: destruction of mining camps, dynamiting clandestine airstrips, and seizing sizeable quantities of equipment and fuel. Despite these advances, challenges remain as miners continue to infiltrate the area. Tubino emphasized the need for ongoing actions to dismantle the supply chains that sustain these illegal operations.

