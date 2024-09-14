Himachal Pradesh Traders Protest Over Sanjauli Mosque Controversy

Traders in Sunni, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh staged protests on Saturday over the Sanjauli mosque controversy, calling for police verification of hawkers coming from outside the state. In Sunni and Kullu, the markets were shut down as the Sunni Vyapar Mandal declared a 'Bandh' in response to the issue.

Protesters in Kullu recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' during their demonstration. A protesting trader said, 'This 'Bandh' has been called by the Sunni Vyapar Mandal. We are supporting the strike, which lasted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is a peaceful protest. Our demand is that all those coming here for business or other work from outside should be properly verified. Many of those running open stalls have no documentation and are involved in illegal activities.'

Protesters emphasized that their demand for police verification applied to all hawkers, regardless of religion, and cited the use of water cannons and lathi charges by security forces against those demanding the demolition of the allegedly illegal Sanjauli mosque.

On Friday, Shimla police renewed their appeal for calm as protests continued over the Sanjauli mosque controversy. Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar told ANI, 'We had previously appealed for peace regarding the Sanjauli case. Following the recent stone-pelting incident, which injured two officers, a thorough investigation is underway.'

SP Kumar confirmed that they are working to identify those responsible for the violence. 'From our investigation, it appears the entire incident was premeditated. We are identifying the individuals involved and determining on whose orders it was carried out,' he added.

'Eight cases have been registered in connection with the incident, all under investigation,' he said. Meanwhile, Hindu organizations staged a protest in Mandi on Friday over another allegedly illegal mosque. As the crowd attempted to breach the barricades, police fired water cannons to disperse them.

These protests occurred despite mosque authorities having already demolished parts of the allegedly unauthorized complex. Large crowds gathered along Jail Road in Mandi, shouting slogans against the state government and demanding action over the alleged illegal construction.

