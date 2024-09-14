Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Late CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

The late CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's mortal remains were transported to AIIMS, New Delhi, from the party office in Delhi on Saturday. Leaders from the INDIA bloc paid their final respects to the veteran leader. Yechury's body will be donated to AIIMS for medical research, honoring his last wishes.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav commemorated Yechury at the party office, lauding him as a leader who built bridges between various ideologies. Yadav remarked that Yechury's tireless efforts and dedication to his ideology will never be forgotten. He emphasized the nation's loss of a mature and experienced leader.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also visited to pay their respects. Gehlot highlighted Yechury's unique influence in Indian politics, extending his condolences to the family. Pilot described Yechury as a fine thinker and human being, noting the profound loss for the nation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha paid homage, recalling his experiences working with Yechury. He noted that Yechury will always be remembered for advocating for the rights of the underprivileged. The tribute continued with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other leaders, who gathered at the CPI office to honor Yechury.

The late leader's remains were moved from his Vasant Kunj residence to the party office before being taken to AIIMS. Sitaram Yechury passed away on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital, suffering from a respiratory tract infection.

