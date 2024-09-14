PM Modi to Inaugurate Vande Bharat Train and Unveil Major Schemes in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jharkhand on September 17, where he will inaugurate the Vande Bharat train in Jamshedpur, according to Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand co-election in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The visit will also see PM Modi announcing various schemes aimed at uplifting the people of Jharkhand.

"The Prime Minister is arriving in Jharkhand tomorrow; the Vande Bharat train will also be inaugurated. Along with this, we had promised during the elections that if our government comes to power, 3 crore families across the country will receive Pradhan Mantri Awas. The Prime Minister will inaugurate this initiative from the great land of Jharkhand," stated Himanta Biswa Sarma. Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Munda commented, stating that PM Modi would address the public and announce several schemes for the region. The railway programme specifically targets the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, which aims to enhance passenger comfort and reduce travel time.

Additionally, BJP officials highlighted that the visit would include the launch of several rural development schemes on a national scale. "Multiple initiatives focused on rural development will be inaugurated alongside housing projects. The government's objective is to ensure welfare schemes reach the people effectively, making the Jamshedpur programme a significant milestone," added a BJP leader. The Prime Minister will later participate in a public meeting organized by the BJP at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)