Telangana Excise Department Seizes 170 kg of Ganja in Hyderabad Raid

The Telangana Excise Department and Special Task Force arrested eight individuals and seized 170 kg of ganja during a raid in Hyderabad. The operation also resulted in the confiscation of vehicles and mobile phones. The suspects, connected to Odisha and Maharashtra, were apprehended while transporting ganja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:48 IST
Authorities busted an inter-state drug racket in Telangana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Telangana Excise Department, in collaboration with the Special Task Force (STF), seized 170 kg of ganja and arrested eight individuals in Hyderabad on Saturday. The raid, conducted in the Pedda Amberpet area, also led to the confiscation of two vehicles and eight mobile phones.

Speaking to ANI, SY Qureshi, Joint Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, revealed that the detainees included five individuals from Maharashtra and three from Odisha's Malkangiri. The ganja was hidden in a specially designed chamber of a vehicle traveling from Odisha to Maharashtra, making detection challenging.

The primary suspect, identified as Ismail, orchestrated the operation by meeting demands for ganja and securing its transport to Maharashtra-based suppliers. "This was a meticulous operation by the police, targeting a well-organized module that we have been monitoring for some time," Qureshi said while commending the law enforcement team.

Further investigation into the drug trafficking network is currently underway, with officials aiming to dismantle the entire supply chain, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

