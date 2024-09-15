Left Menu

Delhi Customs Seizes Rs 24 Crore Cocaine, Arrests Liberian National

Delhi Customs arrested a Liberian national at Indira Gandhi International Airport, seizing 1660 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 24.90 crore. The passenger had arrived from Dubai. This follows another significant contraband seizure in May involving osmium powder and luxury watches.

Drugs seized by Delhi Customs (Photo/X Delhi Customs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Customs on Sunday seized 1660 grams of cocaine valued over Rs 24 crore from a male passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The passenger, a national of the Federal Republic of Liberia, arrived from Dubai to Delhi. He has been arrested under the NDPS Act of 1985.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs stated, "On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 1660 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 24.90 crore from one male Pax of Federal Republic of Liberia Nationality who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. The Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985." Further investigation is underway.

In May this year, Delhi Customs intercepted a significant haul of contraband, seizing over 2000 grams of osmium powder and two luxury watches valued at Rs 72.3 lakh from two Indian nationals who arrived from Hong Kong. In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 2953 grams of osmium powder and 2 luxury watches valued at Rs 72.3 lakh from two Indian nationals who arrived from Hong Kong."

The search operation at Indira Gandhi International Airport was part of routine profiling measures employed by customs authorities. The suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed, were promptly apprehended under the Customs Act of 1962. On May 3, Delhi Customs' Patparganj Commissionerate seized 30,090 e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.40 crore. The e-cigarettes were concealed in hair accessories and their import is prohibited under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (PMIETSDSA) Act of 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

