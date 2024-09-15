Left Menu

Modi Govt's 100-Day Milestones: Justice Reforms, Disaster Management, and Honoring Democracy

As Prime Minister Modi's administration marks 100 days in office, significant measures including justice system reforms, enhanced disaster management strategies, and steps to uphold democratic values have been highlighted. Key reforms include new criminal laws, disaster response improvements, and a reflection on historical political events.

Modi Govt's 100-Day Milestones: Justice Reforms, Disaster Management, and Honoring Democracy
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government marked 100 days in office, several major initiatives were spotlighted, focusing on justice reform, disaster management, and safeguarding democratic values. Central to these reforms are three new criminal statutes replacing outdated laws, aimed at modernizing India's justice system.

Dubbed the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, these laws collectively introduce more stringent penalties, new sections, and revised provisions. Enhancing forensic infrastructure, the Union Cabinet sanctioned Rs 2,554 crore for the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme, emphasizing the importance of timely and scientific evidence examination.

Efforts to combat public examination malpractice led to the referral of UGC-NET paper leak allegations to the CBI and the enactment of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act. Additionally, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution condemning the 1975 Emergency, underlining the resilience of India's democracy. Further initiatives include a robust Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill and substantial funds for urban flood and glacial lake outburst risk mitigation projects.

