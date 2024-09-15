Sealdah Court Orders Custody of Former Medical College Principal and Police Officer in Rape-Murder Case

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sealdah Court has ordered the police custody of former RG Kar Medical College principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abhijit Mondol in connection with a rape and murder case at the medical college and hospital on August 9. Both suspects are to remain in custody until September 17.

During the hearing, the CBI lawyer presented call detail records (CDR) indicating communication between Mondol and Ghosh on the night of the incident, suggesting a possible nexus that needed further investigation. 'We want to confront both of them,' the CBI lawyer asserted, emphasizing that the case should have been managed with greater care. The lawyer further contended that OC Mondol is being treated as a suspect rather than a police officer.

'It was a case of sexual assault, and they should have approached it cautiously. Mondol conspired with others... There is no conflict between the CBI and the police. We just want to uncover the truth. For us, he is not a police officer; he is a suspect,' the lawyer added, accusing Mondol of downplaying the case as a suicide and failing in his duties.

'He was obligated to register the FIR. They tried to pass it off as a suicide. There was a clear dereliction of duty. Custodial interrogation of both individuals is necessary,' stated the lawyer. The defense lawyer countered by questioning the grounds for the arrest, insisting on the need to substantiate these grounds, especially if the aim was to uncover a potential conspiracy.

'The public prosecutor said he is not an accused but that they need to uncover a nexus... There is no valid ground for arrest here. At most, this is an alleged dereliction of duty,' the defense stated. Both suspects were subsequently taken to the CBI Special Crime Branch Office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

Previously, Ghosh and Mondol were arrested by the CBI on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata. This development places additional pressure on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government amid calls for justice in the brutal rape-murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)