Mission Sahasi: Empowering Girls with Self-Defense Skills

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) conducted a two-day self-defense training programme for girl students titled 'Mission Sahasi'. The event featured notable guests and aimed to empower girls with self-defense skills, mental strength, and fearlessness. ABVP has been providing such training since 2018, impacting over 14 lakh students nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:26 IST
Distinguished attendees included actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj, the chief mentor, trained participants in quick and easy self-defense techniques while inspiring them to be strong and fearless.

Distinguished attendees included actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj, the chief mentor, trained participants in quick and easy self-defense techniques while inspiring them to be strong and fearless.

ABVP has been providing self-defense training to girls since 2018, reaching over 14 lakh students nationwide. According to ABVP national secretary Shalini Verma, the initiative aims to address violence against women in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

