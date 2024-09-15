Mission Sahasi: Empowering Girls with Self-Defense Skills

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) conducted a self-defense training program for girl students, named 'Mission Sahasi', to empower them with essential self-defense skills and mental fortitude.

Distinguished attendees included actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj, the chief mentor, trained participants in quick and easy self-defense techniques while inspiring them to be strong and fearless.

ABVP has been providing self-defense training to girls since 2018, reaching over 14 lakh students nationwide. According to ABVP national secretary Shalini Verma, the initiative aims to address violence against women in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)