Raging Fires Trigger Evacuations in Russia's Rostov Region
Strong winds exacerbated fires sparked by downed power lines and negligence in Russia's Rostov region. Governor Vasily Golubev reported over 50 fires, with 30 still active. More than 2,000 firefighters and 300 pieces of equipment are combating the blazes, which have impacted residential areas and could reduce the grain harvest by 30% this year.
Strong winds fanned fires sparked by downed power lines and carelessness in multiple settlements across Russia's southern Rostov region, Governor Vasily Golubev reported on Sunday. Since the start of the day, authorities recorded more than 50 fires, with 30 remaining active. Several blazes spread to residential areas, causing limited evacuations.
Over 2,000 firefighters and nearly 300 pieces of equipment have been mobilized to combat the raging fires. The Rostov region, an agricultural hub that contributed over 11% of Russia's total grain harvest last year, faces significant challenges. Early spring frosts followed by droughts this year are anticipated to cause a 30% drop in the grain harvest compared to the previous year.
