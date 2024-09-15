Left Menu

PM Modi to Meet Beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gandhinagar to interact with beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, attend the Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet, and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore. He will also flag off India's first Vande Metro and several Vande Bharat trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 23:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar's Vavol area on Monday. One beneficiary, Jagshibhai Suthar, expressed his happiness, stating, 'We are very happy that PM Modi will be coming here. Our residence has been provided with free electricity, and we are very happy about this.'

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a central initiative aimed at supplying free electricity to one crore households through rooftop solar installations. Earlier, PM Modi was warmly welcomed at Ahmedabad Airport. During the visit, he will participate in the Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and initiate development projects valued over Rs 8,000 crore.

On social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi shared his itinerary, stating, 'After memorable programs in Jharkhand, I landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. I will be attending various programs in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad on September 16.' He further mentioned his plans to interact with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana beneficiaries and later to partake in the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and Expo at Mahatma Mandir.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for a series of projects including energy, roads, and housing sectors valued at over Rs 8,000 crore. The RE-INVEST 2024 program at Mahatma Mandir will underscore India's achievements in renewable energy. The event will convene delegates globally and includes roundtable discussions on innovative financing, green hydrogen, and future energy solutions. Partner countries include Germany, Australia, Denmark, and Norway.

The state of Gujarat will host the summit, with participation from states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. The summit will recognize key contributors to India's non-fossil fuel capacity exceeding 200 GW. An exhibition will highlight innovations from both public and private sectors, emphasizing India's commitment to sustainability.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate India's first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains on routes such as Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

