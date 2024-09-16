Reliance Infrastructure Plans Preferential Share Issue to Raise Funds
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's board will meet on September 19 to consider a preferential share issue for raising funds. The company previously raised Rs 550 crore in July 2021 through a similar method, with significant investment from promoters and Varde Capital Partners. The amount to be raised this time has not been disclosed.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is set to convene its board on September 19 to deliberate over a preferential share issue to amass funds, a company filing revealed Monday.
In July 2021, the firm successfully raised Rs 550 crore through a preferential share issuance, with Rs 400 crore from promoters and Rs 150 crore from Varde Capital Partners.
The upcoming meeting will focus on approving the procurement of long-term resources from both domestic and international markets, potentially through equity shares, warrants convertable into equity shares, or other methods. The exact amount targeted for this funding effort remains undisclosed.
