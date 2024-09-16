Left Menu

Sebi Speeds Up Bonus Share Trading Process with New Guidelines

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced new guidelines to accelerate the crediting and trading of bonus shares. Starting October 1, 2024, bonus shares can be traded just two days after the record date. This change aims to enhance market efficiency and benefit both issuers and investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:56 IST
Sebi Speeds Up Bonus Share Trading Process with New Guidelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced new guidelines to expedite the process of crediting and trading bonus shares. Starting October 1, 2024, investors will be able to trade bonus shares just two days after the record date.

According to the current ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) rules, there are no specific timelines for the crediting of bonus shares and their trading. The newly introduced guidelines aim to boost market efficiency by enabling trading on the second working day after the record date.

Sebi's move will affect all bonus issues announced from October 1, 2024, onward. Companies will now need to apply for in-principle approval from the stock exchange within five working days of the board meeting approving the bonus. The record date, deemed allotment date, and necessary documents must be submitted promptly to facilitate quick credit of shares. Additionally, the temporary ISIN requirement for bonus shares has been eliminated, allowing direct credit into the existing permanent ISIN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024