EMPRO Group Inc. Files for U.S. IPO, Applies for NASDAQ Listing
EMPRO Group Inc. has filed for a U.S. IPO and intends to list ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'EMPG'. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is the underwriter for the IPO.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 03:15 IST
EMPRO Group Inc. has officially filed for a U.S. Initial Public Offering (IPO), as per a recent SEC filing. The company aims to reserve the trading symbol 'EMPG' for its ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market.
EMPRO Group Inc. has also applied to list its ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market, following the necessary regulatory requirements.
In this significant move, Spartan Capital Securities, LLC will serve as the underwriter for the IPO, ensuring a smoother transition to public trading. Further details on the company's plans and timeline are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement