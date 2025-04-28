Left Menu

Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records in IPL Glory

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket, leading Rajasthan Royals to victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL. His explosive 101 off 38 balls included 11 sixes and seven fours. Already making waves at 13 with an IPL contract, he's earned accolades for his talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:30 IST
Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records in IPL Glory
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

In a breathtaking display of talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in men's Twenty20 cricket. His 101 not out guided the Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL, showcasing his extraordinary potential on a global stage.

Suryavanshi's innings was marked by 11 sixes and seven fours, helping his team chase down a formidable target of 209 runs in just 15.5 overs. His comprehensive century, achieved in a mere 35 deliveries, is the second-fastest in IPL history, drawing praise from teammates and cricket enthusiasts alike.

Suryavanshi had already made headlines at age 13 by securing an IPL contract. His career highlights include playing in the Ranji Trophy and representing India's Under-19 team. With such accolades at a young age, Suryavanshi is heralded as a future star of international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025