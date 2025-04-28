Power Outages in Iberian Peninsula: Cyberattack Ruled Out
Portuguese grid operator REN clarified that the recent mass power outages in the Iberian Peninsula were not due to a cyberattack. According to board member Joao Conceicao, the blackout may have been caused by a large oscillation in electrical voltages originating in the Spanish system and impacting Portugal.
REN board member Joao Conceicao informed reporters that the blackout might have originated from a significant oscillation in electrical voltages. This issue primarily affected the Spanish system before spreading to Portugal, he explained.
Conceicao noted that although REN would strive to restore electricity swiftly, the resolution is not solely in the operator's hands. Efforts are ongoing to address the voltage irregularities causing disruptions.
