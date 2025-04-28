Left Menu

Power Outages in Iberian Peninsula: Cyberattack Ruled Out

Portuguese grid operator REN clarified that the recent mass power outages in the Iberian Peninsula were not due to a cyberattack. According to board member Joao Conceicao, the blackout may have been caused by a large oscillation in electrical voltages originating in the Spanish system and impacting Portugal.

  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portuguese grid operator REN has denied that a cyberattack was behind the mass power outages affecting the Iberian Peninsula. The announcement comes amid public concerns over the cause of the blackout.

REN board member Joao Conceicao informed reporters that the blackout might have originated from a significant oscillation in electrical voltages. This issue primarily affected the Spanish system before spreading to Portugal, he explained.

Conceicao noted that although REN would strive to restore electricity swiftly, the resolution is not solely in the operator's hands. Efforts are ongoing to address the voltage irregularities causing disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

