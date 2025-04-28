Power Outages in Iberian Peninsula: Cyberattack Ruled Out

Portuguese grid operator REN has denied that a cyberattack was behind the mass power outages affecting the Iberian Peninsula. The announcement comes amid public concerns over the cause of the blackout.

REN board member Joao Conceicao informed reporters that the blackout might have originated from a significant oscillation in electrical voltages. This issue primarily affected the Spanish system before spreading to Portugal, he explained.

Conceicao noted that although REN would strive to restore electricity swiftly, the resolution is not solely in the operator's hands. Efforts are ongoing to address the voltage irregularities causing disruptions.

