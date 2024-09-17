Left Menu

West Bengal BJP Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Public Discontent

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, citing loss of public faith in her leadership. This follows Banerjee's decision to meet several demands of protesting doctors, including the removal of top police and health officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:55 IST
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ @DrSukantaBJP). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a self-made video, Majumdar stated that his party will persist in its efforts to meet the public's demand for her resignation.

'The people of Bengal have lost faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, prompting the BJP to demand her resignation,' Majumdar said. 'She had herself stated that she would resign if the public wanted, and thus the BJP will continue its fight for the public's demand,' he added. 'Mamata Banerjee has conceded on some demands after initially refusing to remove the Commissioner of Police. The people of Bengal were rightfully demanding action, and it is a systemic failure for which Banerjee is responsible.'

This statement follows an announcement by Banerjee that she would meet the demands of protesting doctors, including the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and certain health department officials. The new Commissioner of Police is set to take over on Tuesday at 4 PM.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner North, Abhishek Gupta, will be removed, as confirmed by CM Banerjee. 'We have listened to the junior doctors and decided to change the DC. Vineet Goyal has agreed to resign, and in the health department, we have removed two out of the three officials demanded. We have fulfilled 99% of their demands and urged junior doctors to resume work to prevent further inconvenience to citizens,' Banerjee stated.

'We have met three out of their four demands. DC North Abhishek Gupta will also be removed, with a decision on the new DC to be announced tomorrow. Additionally, we will ensure the security of doctors,' she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

