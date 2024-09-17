Left Menu

Union Minister Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Sikh Community

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in Washington DC for talks with US Secretary of Energy, criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly attempting to create a divisive narrative regarding the Sikh community. Puri highlighted past incidents under Congress rule and lauded PM Modi's efforts for Sikh welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:55 IST
Union Minister Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Sikh Community
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, currently in Washington DC for discussions with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi on Monday for allegedly fostering a divisive narrative regarding the Sikh community.

Puri, wearing his customary turban and kada, condemned Gandhi's remarks, suggesting they were systematic attempts to create insecurity among Sikhs. Reflecting on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots during Congress rule, Puri emphasized that the community faced significant threats then. He highlighted the Modi government's efforts, such as the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, to address Sikh grievances.

In a recent US interaction, Gandhi had implied that Sikhs face restrictions in practicing their faith in India. Puri countered these claims by asserting the strength of Indian democracy and suggesting Gandhi's comments aim to sow discord, especially during US elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024