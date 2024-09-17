Union Minister Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Sikh Community

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, currently in Washington DC for discussions with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi on Monday for allegedly fostering a divisive narrative regarding the Sikh community.

Puri, wearing his customary turban and kada, condemned Gandhi's remarks, suggesting they were systematic attempts to create insecurity among Sikhs. Reflecting on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots during Congress rule, Puri emphasized that the community faced significant threats then. He highlighted the Modi government's efforts, such as the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, to address Sikh grievances.

In a recent US interaction, Gandhi had implied that Sikhs face restrictions in practicing their faith in India. Puri countered these claims by asserting the strength of Indian democracy and suggesting Gandhi's comments aim to sow discord, especially during US elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)