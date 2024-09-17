Tragic Explosion in Firozabad: Urgent Relief Operations Underway

A devastating explosion at a firecracker factory located in a house in Firozabad's Naushera killed four people and injured several others on Tuesday. Officials fear more people may be trapped under the rubble, according to police.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district administration officials to hospitalize the injured promptly and ensure their proper treatment. He wished for their swift recovery and instructed officials to accelerate the relief efforts. The NDRF team and sniffer dogs have reached the site to conduct rescue operations.

Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan confirmed the rescue team's presence on site, stating both the district and sub-district hospitals are on high alert. "Teams of doctors, ambulances, fire crews, and disaster management personnel are present at the spot," Ranjan said. Deepak Kumar, IG Agra Range, noted that the blast's impact was so severe that it caused the roof of a neighboring house to collapse. "Police have rescued 10 people from the debris, with six currently receiving treatment at a hospital, and four fatalities confirmed. The rescue operation is ongoing," he added.

Eyewitnesses have alleged police bribery in connection with the firecracker manufacturing. Manju Lata told ANI, "The police knew about the firecrackers being made here, and everyone expected an incident like this, but bribes prevented any action." She stated 16 homes were completely damaged in the blast. Another eyewitness reported that the explosion affected a 5 km radius and reiterated complaints about the factory being ignored due to bribes.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)