Left Menu

Tragic Explosion in Firozabad: Urgent Relief Operations Underway

A devastating explosion at a firecracker factory in Firozabad has resulted in four deaths and several injuries. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate relief and rescue operations. Allegations of police bribery have surfaced from eyewitnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:02 IST
Tragic Explosion in Firozabad: Urgent Relief Operations Underway
NDRF team at the explosion site in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion at a firecracker factory located in a house in Firozabad's Naushera killed four people and injured several others on Tuesday. Officials fear more people may be trapped under the rubble, according to police.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district administration officials to hospitalize the injured promptly and ensure their proper treatment. He wished for their swift recovery and instructed officials to accelerate the relief efforts. The NDRF team and sniffer dogs have reached the site to conduct rescue operations.

Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan confirmed the rescue team's presence on site, stating both the district and sub-district hospitals are on high alert. "Teams of doctors, ambulances, fire crews, and disaster management personnel are present at the spot," Ranjan said. Deepak Kumar, IG Agra Range, noted that the blast's impact was so severe that it caused the roof of a neighboring house to collapse. "Police have rescued 10 people from the debris, with six currently receiving treatment at a hospital, and four fatalities confirmed. The rescue operation is ongoing," he added.

Eyewitnesses have alleged police bribery in connection with the firecracker manufacturing. Manju Lata told ANI, "The police knew about the firecrackers being made here, and everyone expected an incident like this, but bribes prevented any action." She stated 16 homes were completely damaged in the blast. Another eyewitness reported that the explosion affected a 5 km radius and reiterated complaints about the factory being ignored due to bribes.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024