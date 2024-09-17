Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM Laud PM Modi’s Leadership on Milestone Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as the third BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre marked its first 100 days in office.

On Modi's birthday, Shinde extended his greetings, saying, "May he be blessed with a long life and the strength to serve the nation." He highlighted Modi's role in elevating India's economic stature, noting, "From the 11th, PM Modi has brought our economy to the fifth position."

Shinde emphasized that many welfare initiatives benefiting the poor, farmers, and women were achieved in the last decade under Modi's leadership—efforts that had evaded previous governments for 50-60 years. He cited Modi's vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' to propel India to economic superpower status.

Furthermore, Shinde paid tribute to Marathwada freedom fighters on Marathwada Liberation Day, commending their sacrifices and reiterating recent cabinet decisions favoring citizens.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also lauded Modi, attributing India's global recognition to his emphasis on infrastructure and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)