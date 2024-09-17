Left Menu

Climate Extremes Threaten Greek Farmers' Livelihoods

Greek farmers are grappling with the severe impacts of climate change, including droughts, heatwaves, and floods. These extreme weather conditions are drastically affecting crop yields and leading many to consider abandoning farming. The farmers are urging the government for more robust support and adaptive measures to safeguard their future.

After a summer marked by intense heat and drought, Greek farmers are now bracing for the possibility of another devastating flood season. In the village of Sotirio, unharvested corn lies in fields still clogged with mud from last year's disasters.

The combination of extreme droughts and floods is significantly reducing crop yields on the Thessaly plain, vital for Greece's agricultural output. Rising production costs and stagnant crop prices are further straining farmers, some of whom have already left the industry.

Farmers are calling on the government for improved flood defenses and support for more sustainable agricultural practices. The European Commission has proposed a substantial financial aid package, but many say more comprehensive water management reforms are needed to mitigate future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

