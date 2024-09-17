Kerala Health Minister Takes Swift Action Following Nipah Virus Death

Kerala Health Minister Veena George revealed Tuesday that 175 individuals are being monitored after a 24-year-old man succumbed to the Nipah virus. Among them, 126 have been categorized as high-risk.

George confirmed that the deceased in Malappuram was infected with Nipah. "126 out of the 175 contacts are high-risk because the virus may spread from one individual to another. House surveillance has begun, and all tested samples so far have returned negative," she stated. Residents within a 3 km radius are advised to wear masks, with restrictions and containment zones implemented.

"Measures are in place to prevent the virus from spreading. Isolation bays are ready for those infected, and we have sought assistance from ICMR," the health minister added. Earlier, George met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the outbreak.

"The meeting continued discussions from a previous letter I had sent. It was productive," George noted. On September 16, she chaired two online Nipah review meetings, and a control cell has been established at the Malappuram Government Guest House, contactable at 0483 2732010 and 0483 2732060.

A field survey is ongoing within a three-kilometre radius of the deceased's home, involving 66 teams. The 24-year-old's positive result for Nipah was confirmed on September 15 by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The deceased was a student in Bengaluru.

