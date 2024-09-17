Left Menu

Woman Inspector in Lucknow Escapes Kidnapping, Files Fresh Complaint

A woman inspector in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly kidnapped and pressured to withdraw a complaint against a man who had been harassing her. She managed to escape and has filed a new complaint. The police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district reportedly faced abduction after filing a complaint against a youth, according to the police. The inspector managed to escape her abductors and has subsequently lodged a fresh complaint.

The inspector alleged that Anshuman Pandey, a resident of Prayagraj, had been harassing her for the past six months and orchestrated her kidnapping when she ignored his demands. Pandey allegedly pressured her to withdraw a prior case filed against him.

The policewoman, stationed at Lucknow's Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) police station, has accused Pandey of continuously harassing her. Upon her refusal to comply, he reportedly arranged her abduction. She claimed that she was threatened with death if the case against Pandey was not withdrawn. She managed to flee from a deserted area near the Bithauli intersection and reached the BBD Police Station to file a fresh complaint. Police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

