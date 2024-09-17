Left Menu

Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting

U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, with investors anticipating a potential 50-basis-point rate cut. Financial and energy stocks have boosted the S&P 500 and Dow to record highs, while Nasdaq faced pressure. Reports on industrial production and retail sales are expected before the Fed meeting.

Updated: 17-09-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:11 IST
U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a set of crucial economic reports and held onto hopes of a half-percentage-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, set to begin later today.

The S&P 500 ended its sixth consecutive session in positive territory, nearing a record high on Monday, buoyed by financial and energy stocks. The Dow also closed at a record high. Conversely, the Nasdaq ended lower as investors rotated away from technology stocks, the primary drivers of this year's market rally.

Microsoft saw a 1.60% increase in premarket trading after announcing a $60-billion share buyback program and a 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. Other growth stocks like Alphabet, Meta, and Nvidia also experienced gains. Treasury bond yields remained high, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

At 07:09 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 85 points (0.20%), S&P 500 E-minis were up 15.25 points (0.27%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 87 points (0.45%). Key reports on industrial production and retail sales for August, potentially among the final data sets before the Fed's two-day meeting, are expected to be released throughout the day.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are betting on a 65% chance that the Federal Reserve will opt to cut borrowing costs by 50 basis points. The probability of a smaller 25 bps cut has dropped to 35% from 66% as of a week ago, due to encouraging remarks from a former Fed policymaker and signs of a cooling labor market, among other factors.

A 50-basis-point cut, accompanied by a calm and cautious message, could give the Fed a head start without alarming the markets, portfolio manager Gabriele Foà of Algebris Investments noted. A smaller cut may necessitate a more dovish approach to meet market expectations.

Historically, September has been a weak month for U.S. equities, with the S&P 500 typically down about 1.20% on average since 1928. The index has lost approximately 0.30% so far this month. Nevertheless, a Bank of America survey indicated improved global investor sentiment in September 2024, boosted by optimism surrounding a potential soft landing and rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Among notable stock movers, Intel surged 7.0% after Amazon.com's cloud services unit signed on to have custom AI chips made. Viasat fell 4.2% following a downgrade from J.P.Morgan. Hewlett Packard Enterprise rose 3.4% after an upgrade from BofA Global Research. Conversely, SolarEdge plummeted 6.6% after Jefferies downgraded the stock and cut its price target to the lowest on Wall Street.

(With inputs from agencies.)

