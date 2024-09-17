Left Menu

India's Bold Renewable Energy Goals: Rs 32.45 Lakh Crore Investment Pledged

Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi announced a massive Rs 32.45 lakh crore investment in renewable energy projects by 2030. The goal is to achieve over 500 GW of renewable capacity. The fourth Global Renewable Energy Investment Meet & Expo saw commitments and discussions with both national and international stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:23 IST
India's Bold Renewable Energy Goals: Rs 32.45 Lakh Crore Investment Pledged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark announcement, Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed on Tuesday that India has secured Rs 32.45 lakh crore in investments for renewable energy projects, aimed for completion by 2030.

This monumental investment is part of India's broader initiative to surpass 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by the stated timeline.

Speaking at the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investment Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST), Joshi highlighted ambitious commitments from state governments amounting to 520 GW.

The event, organized by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy in partnership with CII, saw participation from over 7,000 people, including 250 diplomats and international organizations, as well as 100 companies. More than 500 meetings took place among businesses exploring renewable energy potential in India, alongside 90 meetings between government and businesses on financial and supply chain issues.

Joshi also mentioned advancements in collaboration with German and Danish officials for renewable energy, including the launch of an Indo-German financing platform.

Additionally, significant progress was reported in Ministry's first 100 days of Modi 3.0, with 6 GW added to renewable energy capacity and substantial procurement bids issued by renewable energy implementing agencies.

Key achievements include the completion of solar parks, installation of solar pumps, and advancements under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024