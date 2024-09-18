President Murmu Inaugurates 8th India Water Week, Highlights Water Conservation

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 8th India Water Week on Tuesday in New Delhi, lauding the Ministry of Jal Shakti for its collaborative approach in achieving inclusive water development and management.

Addressing the event, President Murmu emphasized the critical goal of alleviating water scarcity, calling it vital for all of humanity. She highlighted the Sustainable Development Goals' focus on local community participation to enhance water and sanitation management.

The President pointed out that the provision of water has historically been a priority in India, harking back to ancient systems of water conservation and management that were disrupted during British rule. She advocated for revisiting and integrating these systems in contemporary practices.

Discussing the finite nature of freshwater resources, President Murmu noted that only 2.5% of the earth's water is freshwater, with a mere 1% accessible for human use. She stressed the importance of efficient water use across various sectors, including agriculture, power generation, and domestic needs.

Drawing an analogy, President Murmu said water bodies must be treated like banks, where storage precedes usage. She urged efforts to combat water scarcity and highlighted the 'Catch the Rain - Where it Falls When it Falls' campaign for its focus on rainwater harvesting and conservation.

Murmu also emphasized the role of children in water conservation and called for transforming conservation efforts into a mass movement, urging all citizens to become water warriors.

