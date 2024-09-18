Left Menu

Candidates Finalized for Phase 3 of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

34 candidates have withdrawn their nominations for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, leaving 415 candidates in the race. Elections will be held on October 1 across 40 constituencies. A total of 873 candidates will contest across all three phases.

Polling parties in Ramban leave with EVMs for respective polling stations. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the last day for withdrawing nomination papers for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, 34 candidates withdrew their candidatures across seven districts, leaving 415 candidates in the race, announced the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer.

The Chief Electoral Office reported that of the total 449 valid nominations, 34 candidates pulled out by the final withdrawal date, September 17. Thus, 415 validly nominated candidates will contest the 40 Assembly constituencies where polling is slated for October 1. Kupwara district saw the highest number of withdrawals with 16 candidates stepping back, followed by 6 in Baramulla, 4 each in Jammu and Bandipora, 3 in Kathua, and 1 in Udhampur. There were no withdrawals in Samba district.

Post-withdrawal, Jammu district stands with 109 candidates, Baramulla with 101, Kupwara with 59, and Bandipora with 42 candidates. Udhampur has 37 candidates, Kathua 35, and Samba has 32. Initially, 486 nomination papers were filed, out of which 449 were deemed valid after the scrutiny on September 13. The final count of candidates for all three phases of the elections totals 873, with 219 candidates for the first phase, 239 for the second, and 415 for the third and final phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

