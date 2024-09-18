Operation Bhediya: Forest Officials Intensify Hunt for 'Killer' Wolves in Bahraich

Forest department officials in Bahraich are intensifying their efforts to capture the sixth 'killer' wolf as part of the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign. This initiative aims to apprehend a pack responsible for nine deaths and 50 injuries since July. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bahraich, Ajit Singh, shared details of a recent attempt to capture the wolf, explaining that disruptive noise foiled their trap despite their best efforts.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department successfully captured the fifth 'killer' wolf on September 10, but one wolf remains at large. These wolves have terrorized villagers in multiple villages under Mahsi tehsil in Bahraich. The department has now taken the captured wolves to a rescue shelter.

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a wolf in Bahraich's Mohan Pipri village. The boy's father, Mohammad Umar, recounted how the wolf pounced on his son while they were asleep on their rooftop. Snap cameras have been installed in key locations to monitor wolf movements and aid in their capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)