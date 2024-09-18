Left Menu

EU Sanctions Target Financial Institutions Funding Russia's War Machine

The European Union sanctions may target financial institutions that support battlefield product flows to Russia and products made in Southeast Asia by Western subsidiaries. EU envoy David O'Sullivan emphasized the need to make it difficult for Russia to sustain its war efforts, despite challenges in implementation and circumvention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:49 IST
European Union sanctions could soon focus on financial institutions facilitating battlefield product flows to Russia and Western products produced in Southeast Asia, according to EU's sanctions envoy on Wednesday. Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has ramped up its sanctions against the nation.

EU envoy David O'Sullivan mentioned that while sanctions are no "magic bullet," the aim is to complicate Russia's war efforts financially. He acknowledged the challenges of circumventing sanctions and mentioned the difficulties of tracking companies that sell dual-use goods to Moscow.

O'Sullivan also highlighted progress through diplomatic efforts with central Asian states but admitted greater challenges in Southeast Asia. Identifying and warning financial institutions linked to the trans-shipment of battlefield products is key, with a focus on ensuring compliance. Despite obstacles, O'Sullivan is optimistic about the long-term economic toll on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

