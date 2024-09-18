Left Menu

Government Greenlights ‘One Nation, One Election’ Plan for Synchronised Polls

The Union Cabinet approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, advocating simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with local body polls to be held within 100 days. The plan, based on recommendations by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aimed at enhancing policy stability and voter convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:54 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, in a landmark move on Wednesday, endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, proposing synchronised Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls within a 100-day window. This decision follows recommendations from a high-level panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at a press briefing in the national capital, announced, "The Cabinet has unanimously approved the high-level committee's recommendations on 'One Nation, One Election'. The proposal will be implemented in two distinct phases." In the initial phase, simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be conducted, while the second phase will cover local body elections, including Gram Panchayat, Block, and Zila Panchayat polls, as well as urban local body elections.

The Minister emphasized that the initiative enjoys wide support across the political spectrum, underscoring the consistent inputs provided during high-level meetings. He added that the government's objective is to foster a consensus on initiatives that strengthen democracy and the nation. The 18,626-page report, produced after extensive consultations over 191 days, highlighted the benefits of simultaneous elections, including reduced voter fatigue, increased voter turnout, and more stable policy-making. The proposal, now set to be tabled in Parliament, awaits clearance from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before becoming law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

