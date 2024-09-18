Left Menu

India Approves Ambitious Venus Orbiter Mission

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, has greenlit the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM). Managed by ISRO, the mission will study Venus' surface, atmosphere, and solar influences. Set for a March 2028 launch, the mission promises significant scientific advancements and industry involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:22 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM). This mission marks a significant stride in the government's ambition to explore and understand Venus, expanding India's space endeavors beyond the Moon and Mars.

An official release highlighted that Venus, often considered Earth's closest twin due to its similar formation conditions, offers a unique scientific opportunity. The 'Venus Orbiter Mission,' led by the Department of Space, aims to deploy a scientific spacecraft to orbit Venus, providing insights into its surface, subsurface, atmospheric processes, and the Sun's impact on its atmosphere. The mission seeks to uncover why Venus, once thought habitable, evolved so differently from Earth.

ISRO will spearhead the spacecraft's development and its launch, leveraging its established project management protocols. Scheduled for a March 2028 launch, the mission is expected to address pivotal scientific queries and yield numerous scientific outcomes. With a budget of Rs1236 Cr, including Rs824 Cr for spacecraft development, the project promises significant industry involvement and potential technology spin-offs. It also aims to train students and engage academic institutions, offering the Indian scientific community new, valuable data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

