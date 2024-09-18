Left Menu

Coastal Economies at Risk: A Battle for the Ocean

U.S. coastal waters face increasing risks of privatization, threatening local economies reliant on marine resources. Industrial fish farms and changes in federal permitting systems fuel concerns, prompting legislative efforts and grassroots movements to protect traditional fishing communities and ensure sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:22 IST
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. coastal waters are facing growing threats of privatization, posing risks to local economies that have depended on marine resources for generations, according to fishermen and environmental advocates.

Critics argue that efforts to introduce industrial-scale fish farms and changes in federal permitting systems disadvantage small and new operators while coastal real estate development continues to pressure independent businesses. 'There is another real estate grab, but it's in the ocean,' noted Jason Jarvis, a commercial fisherman in Rhode Island and North American Marine Alliance board member.

As Congress prepares to reauthorize agriculture and fishing laws, local communities are mobilizing to protect their interests. In Maine, the proliferation of fish farms has led ten communities to seek curtailment. Similar concerns and actions are emerging across other coastal states, highlighting a national debate on safeguarding local economies and sustainable fishing practices.

