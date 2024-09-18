Norway Detects Elevated Radioactive Caesium Levels Near Arctic Border

Norwegian authorities announced on Wednesday that elevated levels of radioactive caesium (Cs-137) were detected near the Arctic border with Russia, most likely due to a forest fire near Chornobyl, Ukraine—a site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) disclosed it measured very low levels of radioactive caesium at Svanhovd and Viksjoefjell between September 9-16 and September 5-12, respectively. It emphasized that these levels do not pose any risk to human health or the environment.

The DSA explained that caesium is frequently found in Norwegian air filter stations from old Chornobyl fallout, but the forest fire near Chornobyl is believed to be the cause this time. Finland's radiation authority also reported small increases in caesium across its collection stations, which it also deemed insignificant.

