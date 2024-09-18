India's Economic Growth and Unified Pension Scheme: A Vision for the Future
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's significant economic growth and introduced the Unified Pension Scheme for government employees, aiming to balance interests without overburdening future generations. The new scheme combines features of previous pension systems and includes inflation indexation. The Indian economy is projected to continue its growth trajectory.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday emphasized India's standout position in global economic growth and its promising outlook for the next few years.
She announced the Cabinet-approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees, designed to balance their interests with that of taxpayers. The scheme aims to avoid overburdening future generations with heavy pension liabilities.
Sitharaman pointed out that while many advanced economies are struggling, India is experiencing rapid growth, predicting continued economic expansion. Speaking at the launch of NPS Vatsalya, a new pension scheme for minors, she noted the impressive returns generated by the National Pension System (NPS) across various sectors. The UPS will be effective from April 1, 2025, and features assured pensions and inflation indexation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistani Government Imposes Social Media Ban on Government Employees
Assam Cabinet Rolls Out Rs 1 Crore Insurance Policy for Government Employees
Ad-Hoc Government Employees in PoJK Protest Over Salary and Job Security
Arunachal Pradesh Protests: Government Employees and Village Heads Served Notices
Odisha CM Majhi Distributes Appointment Letters to 476 New Government Employees