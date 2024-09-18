India's Economic Growth and Unified Pension Scheme: A Vision for the Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday emphasized India's standout position in global economic growth and its promising outlook for the next few years.

She announced the Cabinet-approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees, designed to balance their interests with that of taxpayers. The scheme aims to avoid overburdening future generations with heavy pension liabilities.

Sitharaman pointed out that while many advanced economies are struggling, India is experiencing rapid growth, predicting continued economic expansion. Speaking at the launch of NPS Vatsalya, a new pension scheme for minors, she noted the impressive returns generated by the National Pension System (NPS) across various sectors. The UPS will be effective from April 1, 2025, and features assured pensions and inflation indexation.

