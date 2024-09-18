Miracle Surgery: Delhi Doctors Remove Sixteen-Year-Old Bullet from Man's Lung

By Shalini Bhardwaj New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at a private hospital in Delhi have saved a middle-aged man's life by extracting a bullet that had been lodged in his left lung for 16 years.

Shailender Singh, who sustained a gunshot wound in 2008, had been living with the bullet perilously close to his heart. The 45-year-old Kanpur resident was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pain and coughing up blood. Singh recounted that he was shot in 2008 and that the bullet had remained near his heart ever since.

While specialists in Kanpur had advised against surgery due to the bullet's dangerous location, Singh's symptoms worsened over time. A team led by Dr. Shaiwal Khandelwal, Associate Director of Thoracic Surgery at Max Hospital, Saket, examined him and performed an emergency surgery to remove both the bullet and the damaged part of his lung. Dr. Khandelwal emphasized the rarity of such cases but noted the necessity of the timely intervention, which has resulted in Singh's significant recovery. The patient has since been discharged and is recuperating well at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)