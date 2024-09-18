Union Minister Inaugurates Second Inclusion Conclave by NADA in Delhi

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the second edition of the Inclusion Conclave, organized by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in Delhi on Wednesday. During his address, the minister highlighted India's sporting achievements and reiterated the nation's commitment to promoting sports by empowering disabled athletes.

Minister Mandaviya emphasized, 'Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has achieved remarkable strides in sports. Our efforts include providing quality training, building inclusive infrastructure, and discovering grassroots talent. This holistic approach ensures that everyone, regardless of their background or ability, can excel and contribute to India's sporting success.'

The minister also underscored India's role in international anti-doping efforts, unveiling the 'NADA India's Anti-Doping Guide' in braille to combat exclusion in the anti-doping sector. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, and other dignitaries like Dr. Mayumi YaYa Yamamoto from the Asia/Oceania office of WADA attended the conclave.

Panel discussions on legal frameworks, technology, sports values, and para-athlete insights featured in the event, attracting over 500 attendees. The conclave provided a collaborative platform to shape the future of inclusive anti-doping programs and ensure fair play for all athletes, said a statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)