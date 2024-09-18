Left Menu

Union Minister Inaugurates Second Inclusion Conclave by NADA in Delhi

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the second Inclusion Conclave by the National Anti-Doping Agency, emphasizing India's achievements in sports and commitment to inclusive sports promotion. The event featured panel discussions and workshops with over 500 attendees, focusing on anti-doping measures and the empowerment of disabled sportspersons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:32 IST
Union Minister Inaugurates Second Inclusion Conclave by NADA in Delhi
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attends inclusion conclave in Delhi (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the second edition of the Inclusion Conclave, organized by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in Delhi on Wednesday. During his address, the minister highlighted India's sporting achievements and reiterated the nation's commitment to promoting sports by empowering disabled athletes.

Minister Mandaviya emphasized, 'Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has achieved remarkable strides in sports. Our efforts include providing quality training, building inclusive infrastructure, and discovering grassroots talent. This holistic approach ensures that everyone, regardless of their background or ability, can excel and contribute to India's sporting success.'

The minister also underscored India's role in international anti-doping efforts, unveiling the 'NADA India's Anti-Doping Guide' in braille to combat exclusion in the anti-doping sector. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, and other dignitaries like Dr. Mayumi YaYa Yamamoto from the Asia/Oceania office of WADA attended the conclave.

Panel discussions on legal frameworks, technology, sports values, and para-athlete insights featured in the event, attracting over 500 attendees. The conclave provided a collaborative platform to shape the future of inclusive anti-doping programs and ensure fair play for all athletes, said a statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024