Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah Praise Historic 'One Nation, One Election' Reform

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday applauded the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership in strengthening democracy is evident in this 'progressive decision.' Singh remarked, 'Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is undertaking big reforms like never before.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also commended the Cabinet's decision, stating that it reflects PM Modi's determination to bolster democracy through transparent elections and efficient resource allocation. Shah noted, 'Bharat has been witnessing transformative reforms under PM Modi's leadership. Today, we take a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms.'

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet unanimously approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims for simultaneous Lok Sabha, state assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections within 100 days. The High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, presented its comprehensive report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year. The report, consisting of 18,626 pages, is based on extensive consultations and research carried out over 191 days.

The two-step approach recommended by the committee involves initially holding simultaneous elections for the House of the People and State Legislative Assemblies. Subsequently, elections for Municipalities and Panchayats will be synchronized within 100 days of the primary elections. The committee also advocated for a single electoral roll and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) for all government tiers.

