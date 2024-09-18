Left Menu

Indian Army Showcases Drone Solutions at 'Him-Drone-A-Thon 2' to Boost High-Altitude Operations

The Indian Army organized 'Him-Drone-A-Thon 2' in Ladakh to highlight drone technology applications for high altitudes. Vendors adhered to government restrictions against Chinese components, focusing on indigenous innovation and partnerships to enhance operational efficiency in challenging terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:17 IST
Him-Drone-A-Thon 2 at Wari La, Ladakh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army hosted a two-day 'Him-Drone-A-Thon 2' in Wari-La, Ladakh, aimed at showcasing drone solutions for high-altitude applications. Vendor Shankha Subhra Mukherjee emphasized compliance with government regulations banning Chinese components. Mukherjee highlighted their reliance on ecosystems from the US, Europe, and India.

Dr. C.S. Murti from VECTORWINS discussed collaborations with the Indian Institute of Science for component manufacturing. Meanwhile, Zain Saeed, co-founder of Enord, noted that their drones' major components are designed in India, with some imports from Taiwan. All affirmed adherence to the 'no Chinese component' policy.

The event, held September 17-18, featured over 20 indigenous drone manufacturers demonstrating their technological prowess in high-altitude battlefield conditions between 4,000-5,000 meters. The initiative reflects a broader push toward self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

