Ladakh's Medical Milestone: 3-Tesla MRI Facility Inaugurated

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated a 3-Tesla MRI facility in Kargil, marking a significant advancement in regional healthcare. The installation promises world-class diagnostic services for remote areas, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for medical tests. Expansion projects are also underway to further enhance healthcare infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:07 IST
In a groundbreaking move for Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated a state-of-the-art 3-Tesla MRI facility on Wednesday at Kargil's district hospital. Valued at Rs 25.9 crore, the facility symbolizes a leap in healthcare for the geographically remote and challenging terrain of Ladakh.

Gupta emphasized that this facility would significantly alleviate the stress and financial burden on Kargil residents who previously had to travel to major cities for advanced diagnostic services. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to providing equitable healthcare access to all residents.

Further developments are in motion. The Kargil district hospital's bed capacity is proposed to double, while a separate Rs 61 crore hospital block is under construction. Additionally, a new community health centre project in Zanskar, costing Rs 81 crore, is progressing through the tendering phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

