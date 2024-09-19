South Korea's Determination to Overcome Hurdles in Czech Nuclear Project and Security Ties with Europe

South Korea is confident it can navigate obstacles to its multi-billion dollar nuclear plant project in the Czech Republic, despite appeals lodged by EDF and Westinghouse. President Yoon Suk Yeol relayed this message in a written response before his visit to the Czech Republic scheduled between Sept. 19-22.

Yoon emphasized that securing the final contract seamlessly is crucial for the project's success. The Czech Republic has selected Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) to build the new nuclear units, marking its largest-ever energy investment. However, the deal faces hurdles from an appeal by Westinghouse, which argues KHNP lacks a licensing agreement to export reactors utilizing U.S. technology. France's EDF also lodged an appeal after losing in the final tender round.

Efforts by Seoul and Washington aim to create an amicable business environment in the nuclear energy sector, addressing intellectual property and collaboration issues. Meanwhile, Yoon's visit aims to bolster security ties with Europe, amid concerns over North Korea's military cooperation with Russia. He plans to explore joint responses with Czech leaders to counter North Korea's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)