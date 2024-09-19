Odisha CM Majhi Pledges Comprehensive Flood Mitigation in Balasore

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured swift relief and rescue operations in Balasore district, which has been severely impacted by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding. The state government is taking all necessary measures to control floods in the swollen Subarnarekha River.

"Several parts of Balasore district remain marooned following floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the past couple of days. All possible steps are being taken to ensure quick relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. The state government is fully prepared and taking all necessary steps to control floods in the swollen Subarnarekha River," said Odisha CM Majhi. He has also instructed the Water Resources department to prepare a roadmap for permanent flood mitigation.

On Wednesday, CM Majhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and reviewed the situation with senior state and district officials. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed in a post on X that measures are being taken to manage the flood crisis.

Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty, stated that a recent depression has intensified into a deep depression and is causing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in North and South Odisha. The public and fishermen are advised to exercise caution and avoid the sea until September 16.

