Train Operations Disrupted in Sonpur Division Due to Wagon Derailment

A derailment of four wagons near Narayanpur Anant yard in the Sonpur division disrupted train services. Accident Relief Trains have reached the site, but 13 trains were diverted and three faced partial termination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:55 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Train operations were severely disrupted near point no. 67 of Narayanpur Anant yard in the Sonpur division following the derailment of four wagons from a mechanical rake, an official stated on Wednesday.

The Accident Relief Train teams from Sonpur, Samastipur, and Barauni have arrived at the site to restore normal operations. The derailment has caused significant inconvenience for passengers.

A railway official confirmed that 13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are operating with partial terminations. Additional details are anticipated as the situation develops. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

