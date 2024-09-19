Junior Doctors' Protests Intensify Amidst High-Profile Investigations in Kolkata

Calcutta Medical College Superintendent Anjan Adhikari was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday concerning the rape and murder case of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Adhikari was summoned to provide information about Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and West Bengal Medical Council President Sudipta Roy. Adhikari told the media that he was frequently in contact with Roy regarding operational matters and only learned of the incident through news reports.

Simultaneously, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front expressed dissatisfaction following a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at Nabanna on Wednesday evening. A junior doctor told ANI that the Chief Secretary initially agreed to all their demands but later backtracked, resulting in continued protests. Doctor Shaintini stated that despite their 41-day protest for better healthcare and working conditions, their demands were not fully addressed, and protests would continue until all demands were met.

The junior doctors have been protesting for over a month, seeking improvements in healthcare and working conditions. The state government has accepted some of their demands, including the removal of the Kolkata Police Chief and two senior health officials. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police suspended Tala Police Station Officer Abhijit Mondal following his arrest by the CBI in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case. A 30-member delegation of junior doctors will meet with state officials today to address unresolved demands.

