Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Protests Intensify Amidst High-Profile Investigations in Kolkata

Junior doctors in Kolkata continue their month-long protest for better healthcare and working conditions. Concurrently, Calcutta Medical College Superintendent is questioned by CBI regarding a woman's rape and murder case, implicating high-profile figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:58 IST
Junior Doctors' Protests Intensify Amidst High-Profile Investigations in Kolkata
Calcutta Medical College Superintendent Anjan Adhikari. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calcutta Medical College Superintendent Anjan Adhikari was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday concerning the rape and murder case of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Adhikari was summoned to provide information about Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and West Bengal Medical Council President Sudipta Roy. Adhikari told the media that he was frequently in contact with Roy regarding operational matters and only learned of the incident through news reports.

Simultaneously, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front expressed dissatisfaction following a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at Nabanna on Wednesday evening. A junior doctor told ANI that the Chief Secretary initially agreed to all their demands but later backtracked, resulting in continued protests. Doctor Shaintini stated that despite their 41-day protest for better healthcare and working conditions, their demands were not fully addressed, and protests would continue until all demands were met.

The junior doctors have been protesting for over a month, seeking improvements in healthcare and working conditions. The state government has accepted some of their demands, including the removal of the Kolkata Police Chief and two senior health officials. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police suspended Tala Police Station Officer Abhijit Mondal following his arrest by the CBI in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case. A 30-member delegation of junior doctors will meet with state officials today to address unresolved demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024