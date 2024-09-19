Maharashtra CM Shinde Joins 'Swachhata hi Seva' Drive at Girgaon Chowpatty

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive.

The Thane Municipal Corporation launched the Swachhata hi Seva campaign on Tuesday, with Shinde highlighting the importance of cleanliness in daily life. As part of the campaign, Shinde, along with other party members, took part in a cleanliness drive at the beach, actively collecting waste in garbage bags.

Praising the campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014-2015, Shinde remarked, "PM Modi started this campaign amidst skepticism, but today we see its success not just in Mumbai, but across the country." He expressed gratitude to the cleaning staff, saying, "The true youth of Maharashtra are its sweepers." This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign for 2024 will run from September 17 to October 2, promoting cleanliness and sanitation nationwide. The Department of Health Research and its autonomous body, ICMR, along with its 27 institutes, will participate to ensure widespread engagement and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)