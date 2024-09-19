Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Shinde Joins 'Swachhata hi Seva' Drive at Girgaon Chowpatty

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took part in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' cleanliness drive at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Launching the campaign earlier this week, Shinde praised PM Modi's cleanliness initiative and expressed gratitude to cleaning staff while emphasizing public participation in maintaining cleanliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:01 IST
Maharashtra CM Shinde Joins 'Swachhata hi Seva' Drive at Girgaon Chowpatty
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in cleanliness drive (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive.

The Thane Municipal Corporation launched the Swachhata hi Seva campaign on Tuesday, with Shinde highlighting the importance of cleanliness in daily life. As part of the campaign, Shinde, along with other party members, took part in a cleanliness drive at the beach, actively collecting waste in garbage bags.

Praising the campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014-2015, Shinde remarked, "PM Modi started this campaign amidst skepticism, but today we see its success not just in Mumbai, but across the country." He expressed gratitude to the cleaning staff, saying, "The true youth of Maharashtra are its sweepers." This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign for 2024 will run from September 17 to October 2, promoting cleanliness and sanitation nationwide. The Department of Health Research and its autonomous body, ICMR, along with its 27 institutes, will participate to ensure widespread engagement and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024